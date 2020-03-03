VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.92

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.92 and traded as high as $111.49. VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN shares last traded at $96.90, with a volume of 18,937,641 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.