Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCEL. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $693.87 million, a P/E ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 2.59. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Vericel’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

