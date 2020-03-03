Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.87. Vermillion shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 112,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRML. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermillion during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermillion by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 82,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermillion by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 115,702 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermillion during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermillion by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRML)

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

