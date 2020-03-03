VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Director Veronica Wu Buys 500 Shares

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VFC opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of VF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

