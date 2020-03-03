VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 55,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on VICI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,241 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,534,000 after purchasing an additional 594,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,361,000 after buying an additional 5,837,793 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

