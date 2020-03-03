Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

VICR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vicor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.82 and a beta of 0.72. Vicor has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Vicor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $99,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock valued at $259,744 in the last ninety days. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vicor by 315.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vicor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 44.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Vicor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Vicor by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

