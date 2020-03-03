Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) & Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Critical Review

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) and Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Video Display and Electronic Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video Display 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Video Display and Electronic Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video Display $15.02 million 0.44 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Electronic Systems Technology $1.41 million 1.47 -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

Video Display has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Systems Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Video Display has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Systems Technology has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Video Display and Electronic Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video Display -13.20% -35.63% -17.19% Electronic Systems Technology -13.53% -10.31% -9.59%

Summary

Video Display beats Electronic Systems Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Broadcast and Control Center Products. It offers a range of digital projector display units for use in training and simulation, military, medical, and industrial applications. The company also provides advanced TEMPEST technology security products; keyboard products; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) using new and recycled CRT glass bulbs primarily in the replacement market for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; distributes new CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers; and offers high-end visual display products for use in video walls and command and control centers. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and their service organizations. Video Display Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. Its ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computers networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables. The company also offers data radio products for process automation in commercial, industrial, and government arenas, as well as various accessories to support the ESTeem products, such as antennas, power supplies, and cable assemblies. In addition, it offers repair and upgrade services; and professional, site survey testing, system start-up, and custom engineering services. The company's products are used in various applications, including water/wastewater, oil/gas, mining, and industrial automation. It markets its products through direct sales, sales representatives, and resellers. Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Kennewick, Washington.

