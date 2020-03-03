VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

