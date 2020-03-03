Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.35.

WCN stock opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.