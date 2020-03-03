Weibo Corp Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Weibo in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $42.62 on Monday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 814,571 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 743,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

