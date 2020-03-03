Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.78. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 91,200 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

