Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,933,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

