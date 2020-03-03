Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 257.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,828 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

