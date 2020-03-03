Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Western New England Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

WNEB opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 326,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

