Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Position Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of WRK opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Westrock’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,499. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

