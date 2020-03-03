Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 201,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of WY stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -249.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

