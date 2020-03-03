Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

WLL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.68.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

