Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) vs. FEC Resources (NYSE:FECOF) Head-To-Head Review

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and FEC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum $1.57 billion 0.10 -$241.17 million ($0.86) -1.98 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

FEC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whiting Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Whiting Petroleum and FEC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 5 16 3 0 1.92 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $11.94, indicating a potential upside of 602.25%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum -15.34% -2.30% -1.23% FEC Resources N/A -13.14% -12.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats FEC Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.