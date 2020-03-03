Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Cfra upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

