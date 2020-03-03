XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) Insider David Brown Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) insider David Brown bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,700.00 ($10,425.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

XRF Scientific Company Profile

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

