Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after purchasing an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,596,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

