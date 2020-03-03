Yves J. Ribeill Sells 9,990 Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,545.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Calyxt stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Calyxt Inc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

CLXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 694.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

