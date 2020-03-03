Zacks Investment Research Lowers 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “58.com Inc. operates online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers in China. It offers housing rental, recruitment, second-hand product, travel, catering, entertainment, and group-buying information. 58.com Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WUBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.41.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

