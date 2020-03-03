Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.11.

ORN stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Orion Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.