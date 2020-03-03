Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEI. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of PEI opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $183.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 16.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.