Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZEN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Zendesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.62.

ZEN stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,304 shares of company stock worth $11,833,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 5,120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zendesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

