Zlatko Todorcevski Purchases 10,000 Shares of Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) Stock

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) insider Zlatko Todorcevski acquired 10,000 shares of Adelaide Brighton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.97 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of A$29,700.00 ($21,063.83).

Shares of Adelaide Brighton stock opened at A$3.11 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. Adelaide Brighton Ltd. has a 1-year low of A$2.82 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of A$4.83 ($3.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Adelaide Brighton’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Adelaide Brighton

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

