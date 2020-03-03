ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.94

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $8.85. ZTE CORP/ADR shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 55,917 shares.

ZTCOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

