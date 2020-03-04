$0.05 EPS Expected for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Blackline reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackline.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,153,276.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,450.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,734 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 799.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 220,621 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 686,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BL stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. Blackline has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $74.44.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackline (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.