-$0.20 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $4.70 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 45.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $4,960,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

