-$0.28 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 150,833 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

