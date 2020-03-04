$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BY. Stephens raised shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $679.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

