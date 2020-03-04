-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Tailored Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLRD shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLRD opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Tailored Brands has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

