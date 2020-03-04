1,000 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

