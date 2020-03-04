10,810 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

