115,285 Shares in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 161,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.