1,338,500 Shares in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,338,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,000. Nomura makes up approximately 0.6% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.37. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

