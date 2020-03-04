137,729 Shares in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Sharps Compliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMED opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.86 million, a PE ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMED shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

