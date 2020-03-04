19,559 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Purchased by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

IGSB stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $54.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

