20,000 Shares in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) Purchased by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000.

OTCMKTS AMHCU opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

