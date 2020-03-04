218,500 Shares in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 218,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.44% of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 446,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

