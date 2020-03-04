2,326 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $37,315,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth about $20,286,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 30.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,432 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 58,420 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pool by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 119,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $154.16 and a one year high of $238.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.94 and its 200 day moving average is $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

