23,307 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

