2,530 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.31. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

