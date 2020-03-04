253,148 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 253,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 278,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 108,519 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,188.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $477.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

