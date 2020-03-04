3,659 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.