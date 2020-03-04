3,660 Shares in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in WABCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $135.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

