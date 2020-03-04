38,552 Shares in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,060,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 95,571 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 320,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 177,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 182,367 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPR shares. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

In other news, CFO Bryan K. Davis purchased 27,500 shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $458,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $458,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.