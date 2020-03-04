500 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

