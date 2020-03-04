5,284 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 51,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,199 shares of company stock worth $17,430,661. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook stock opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

